CMC Vellore MBBS admission process opens, here’s how to apply

CMC Vellore admissions 2019: Christian Medical College, Vellore has started the admission process for undergraduate, Master’s courses. The admission process is opened for MBBS, B.Sc Nursing, Allied Health Science Degree, Nursing, Diploma, M.Sc, MPH and Fellowship courses.

The online application process was started on February 14, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website admissions.cmcvellore.ac.in.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

MBBS: For MBBS course, the candidates need to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET examination). The candidates who can clear the NEET examinations can only apply for MBBS courses.

Nursing: Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a recognised board.

Candidates who will be appearing for a Final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

The candidates finally selected for the course will have to submit proof of passing the qualifying examination with requisite subjects and marks before joining the Course.

For details related to other courses, please check the official notification.

Selection process: For MBBS admission, the candidates will be selected on the basis of score in NEET exams. For admissions in other courses, the candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Syllabus of NEET UG 2019

Physics

1. Gravitation, Kinematics, Laws of Motion

2. Kinetic theory and perfect gas

3. System of particles, rigid body

4. Oscillations, waves

5. Work, Power and Energy

6. Bulk matter and its properties

7. Measurement, SI units

8. Heat, Temperature, Thermodynamics and its laws

9. Nuclei and Atoms

10. Electricity- Static and Current

11. Properties of matter, dual nature and radiation

12. Ray optics and optical instruments

13. Light- Reflection, Refraction, and laws

14. Magnetism and magnetic effects

15. Electrostatics

Chemistry

1. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

2. Equilibrium

3. Environmental Chemistry

4. Structure of Atom

5. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

6. Properties of Matter- Gases and Liquids

7. s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)

8. p- block elements

10. Thermodynamics

11. Equilibrium

12. Redox reactions

13. Haloalkenes and Haloarenes

14. Surface Chemistry

15. Solid state

16. Solutions

Biology

1. Diversity in Living world

2. Structural organisation in animals and plants

3. Cell structure and function

4. Plant physiology

5. Human physiology

6. Reproduction

7. Genetics and evolution

8. Biology and Human welfare

9. Biotechnology and its applications

10. Ecology and environment.

NEET UG 2019: Paper pattern

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

How to apply: The applicants can apply for the admissions through the official website admissions.cmcvellore.ac.in. After filling the application form, you need to send it at ‘The Registrar, Christian Medical College, Vellore-632004’

The candidates can only submit the application online on or before March 26, 2019. “Summer Admissions 2019 Bulletin is available at our website. The last date for online application submission with payment is 26th March 2019. Relevant enclosures/documents, should reach the Office of the Registrar not later than 2nd April 2019,” read the official notification.