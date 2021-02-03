CMAT, GPAT 2021: Check exam dates, admit card, application process details

CMAT, GPAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CMAT and GPAT 2021 exam on February 22 and 27. The application form correction window for CMAT and GPAT 2021 was concluded on February 2. After the form correction, NTA will issue the admit card for both the exams. The candidates can download the admit card through their application number and password. As per the information brochure, the admit card for GPAT and CMAT releases in February.

Therefore, the candidates must keep track of the event as per the schedule released with the information brochure. NTA can modify or extend the dates if needed. Before the exam, NTA also releases exam day guidelines for both the exams. These shall also be released online, on the official website of the exams.

CMAT and GPAT will be conducted on two dates — February 22 and 27. After the exam, answers key will be uploaded and results will be declared. As per the official website- nta.ac.in, CMAT result will be declared by March 27 and GPAT 2021 result will be announced by March 31.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national level pharmacy entrance exam for admission to MPharm programmes. It is a three-hours long exam with 125 MCQs, and maximum 500 marks. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a computer-based test conducted for a duration of three hours. It is held for admission in MBA courses. In this test candidate’s abilities are tested across various segments like logical reasoning, quantitative technique, language comprehension and general awareness.