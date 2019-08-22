CMAT, GPAT 2020 schedule released, application process begins November 1

CMAT, GPAT 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020.

The CMAT, GPAT examinations will be conducted on January 24, 2020. The registration process is scheduled to be commenced from November 1, 2019.

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website on December 24. The results of both CMAT, GPAT examinations will be announced on February 3, 2020.

CMAT, GPAT 2020: Check schedule

Registration Dates: November 1 to 30

Downloading of Admit Cards: December 24

Dates of Examinations: January 24

Declaration of results: February 3, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

CMAT

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2020-21 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

GPAT

— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)

— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply.

Last year, the results of CMAT, GPAT examinations was announced on February 6, 2019.