CMAT, GPAT 2019: Registration begins November 1, exams on January 28

CMAT, GPAT 2019: The registration process for both Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will commence on November 1 and will continue till November 30, 2018. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examinations on January 28, and the admit card will be available for download from January 7, 2019. The results for both the examinations will be declared on February 10.

Eligibility criteria for CMAT

Educational qualification:

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2018-19 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

Eligibility criteria for GPAT

Educational qualification:

— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)

— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply

About CMAT

CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted every year for admission in all management programmes. The duration of the computer-based online test is three hours and it is carried out in a single session. Candidate’s ability across various segments like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness are evaluated.

Over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

Both the overall test score and the individual sectional scores will determine the result. Those with high overall scores will get better ranks. Ties will be decided based on the performance of the students in the individual sections – those who scored better in quant will get better ranks.

About GPAT

The duration of the exam was three hours and a total of 125 questions of four marks each were asked in the GPAT. There was negative marking as well. A total of 841 institutions took part in GPAT, offering about 24,096 seats for candidates. Scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of pharmacy are also provided on the basis of GPAT score.

