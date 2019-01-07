CMAT GPAT 2019 admit card today, how to download

CMAT GPAT 2019 admit card: The admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be released on Monday, January 7, 2019. All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, nta.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2019.

CMAT GPAT 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, NTA will conduct both CMAT GPAT 2019 examinations.

The three-hour online examination conducted every year is to accesses pharma students to seek an admission to a suitable college for the Master’s degree colleges and courses. A total of 125 questions of four marks each will be asked in the GPAT. For every wrong answer, some points will be deducted.

Eligibility criteria

CMAT

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2020-21 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

GPAT

— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)

— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply.