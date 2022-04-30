CMAT 2022 result announced by NTA: Here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 at the official CMAT website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CMAT 2022 exam was conducted on April 9 in CBT mode. A total number of 58,956 candidates were registered for this examination, out of which 51,144 candidates appeared for the exam.

CMAT 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official CMAT website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ column, click on the link that reads ‘Result of CMAT-2022 has been Declared’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the result link again.

Step 4: Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin provided. Then, click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Your result will be visible. Download and save for future reference.

CMAT 2022 was conducted in 124 cities in 457 centres. A total number of 459 observers, 126 city-coordinators, 18 regional coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the centre.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the management courses in such institutions.