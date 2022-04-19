CMAT 2022 provisional answer key released; check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022on April 19, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses. The CMAT 2022 was conducted on April 9, 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT — cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, “CMAT Answer Key.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the CMAT Registration number and password.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Candidates who are not satisfied can raise objections, if any, against the CMAT answer key 2022 by providing appropriate representations until 11.50 pm on April 21, 2022. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs200.

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee and will not be accepted through any other medium.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after April 21, 2022, till 11:50 p.m.

The candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in. for further clarification related to CMAT-2022.