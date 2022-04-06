CMAT 2022 admit card released by NTA: Check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on the official CMAT website — cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their application numbers and date of birth.

NTA will be conducting CMAT 2022 exam on April 9, 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CMAT 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CMAT website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the ‘candidate activity’ section, and click on the link for ‘Download admit card for CMAT-22’.

Step 3: A new page will open up with the login window.

Step 4: Login by filling in your application number, date of birth and security pin. Then, click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Check your admit card for any spelling or factual error.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference.

Also read | India Education Summit 2022 Live Updates

In the CMAT 2022 exam, all sections — Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, Language Comprehension and Innovation and Entrepreneurship — will have 20 questions each, and each section will be worth 80 marks.

Candidates should remember that admit cards will not be sent by post. It has also been notified by NTA that the issue of admit card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be

further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.