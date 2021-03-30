CMAT 2021: Here’s how to spend a day before exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 on March 31, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts — which are from 9 am to 12 / 12:30 pm and then from 3 pm to 6 / 6:30 pm. The candidates who have opted for the additional “innovation and entrepreneurship” section of the CMAT 2021 exam will get extra 30 minutes to finish it. With this, here are some last-minute important tips and few goof-ups to avoid.

Preparation tips one day before the exam: A day before the exam stressing will not help. Hence, here is what is to be done. First of all, do not worry about how tough or easy the CMAT 2021 question paper will be. Stop analysing now. It is not the time to be analysing anything as it will add on unnecessary stress. Rather focus on revising the important topics.

Take one or 2 mock tests to warm up the mind for the exam day. Use previous question papers and CMAT 2021 answer key to give an extra boost to exam preparation. Many times, questions are also repeated in the exam. So, it is advised that candidates practise previous year’s papers.

Those who make a strategy to follow on the exam day like what to do if stuck at a question, how much time to spend in question such that the entire test can be completed on time, etc are more prone to get better scores in the CMAT 2021 result. This is because they already know what to do and don’t allow panic to sink in. So make a strategy for how to attempt the exam.

Lastly, go through some GK topics. Read about the latest events like COVID-19, General Assembly elections in various states, also read international current affairs. Basically, be aware of what is going on around the nation and world to ace the GK sec

Don’t miss out on these important points: Preparation is one part of the exam but candidates must make sure that they have downloaded and printed the CMAT 2021 admit card. Without the admit card, candidates will not be able to take entry at the exam hall. Go through all the instructions on it properly and ensure that nothing is missed out.

The candidates have been allotted the CMAT exam centre on their admit card. It is advised that the candidates should check the location properly and know the travel routes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, ensure that there are no restrictions in movement. If there is, then plan a travel mode accordingly.

Make sure to note all deadlines that are to be followed at the exam hall. This includes reporting time, gate closing time, etc. Candidates must reach the exam centre and follow all the deadlines there. Students shall not be permitted to enter the hall if they are late. Make sure to check the deadlines of the CMAT 2021 exam shift allotted.

Exam day checklist: Carry all important documents as instructed by NTA with the admit card. Candidates have to carry the following: self-declaration (undertaking) duly filled in, a transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitiser, personal water bottle, and sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

All candidates have to carry a government-issued ID card too. It can be a PAN card / driving license / voter ID / passport / Aadhaar card (with photograph) / Aadhaar enrolment number / ration card. Also, carry the PwD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwD category.

All the best to all the CMAT 2021 aspirants!