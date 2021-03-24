CMAT 2021 admit card to release today: Know how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CMAT 2021 admit card today, that is, March 24, 2021. MBA aspirants who have applied for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) can download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in.

How to download CMAT admit card 2021?

The process to download one’s admit card is completely online. While the steps are simple, a quick guide goes a long way in ensuring ease of access. Follow these steps to download admit card for CMAT 2021.

Visit cmat.nta.nic.in. Then click the link to download the hall ticket . Doing so opens up a login page. Here, enter your application number, and password/date of birth . Then click the sign-in button. At once, the candidate dashboard opens. Now here, click on the admit card download button. The NTA-issued CMAT 2021 hall ticket opens or gets downloaded, as a pdf file. Save, and print the same.

This national-level MBA entrance exam, CMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2021, in two shifts. Shift 1 will be from 9 am to 12 or 12:30 pm, and shift 2 will be from 3 pm to 6 or 6:30 pm. Candidates will get to know their exam shift via the admit card of the exam.

After downloading the hall ticket, it is recommended to check the exam centre and shift immediately. Plus, it is a good idea to go through the exam day guidelines to note what to take to the exam centre and what not to.

After downloading NTA CMAT 2021 Admit Card – Note this change in the exam

This year, NTA has changed the exam pattern as per the proposal of AICTE and now there is a new section added in the exam. Those who opt for it will get 30 minutes extra. The name of this section is “Innovation and Entrepreneurship”. This will have 25 questions, of 100 marks.

Check these last-minute preparation tips for better performance in the exam.

#1. By now, you must have studied as per the CMAT 2021 syllabus. Do not burden yourself with any new topic, formula, or shortcut right before the exam. Focus on assimilating whatever you have learned in the last few months.

#2. Start analysing your performance by appearing in mock tests. A lot of mock tests are available online. Try giving as many mock tests as they can to build up speed and understanding of the examination. Students can also practice previous year question papers with the CMAT answer key 2021 to analyse the performance.

#3. Have a clearly defined strategy and sequence of attempts. To get the best CMAT 2021 result, invest more time into the Quantitative techniques & Data Interpretation, and Reasoning sections. Expect the Reasoning section to be lengthy and the Quantitative techniques & Data Interpretation section to be challenging.

#4. To prepare well for the GK section, be thorough with all the news and current affairs that have happened in the last 6 months. For this, go through the trending topics like COVID-19, Farmer’s bill, sports, international and national affairs. In short, have a proper understanding of static and current GK. Spend at least a few hours of your day on a daily basis towards reading newspaper headlines, editorials, magazines, etc. Try to be as diverse as possible in the choice of topics ranging from politics, economics, technology, and sports. This will relax your mind, help in comprehension, and add to your GK repository.

#5. The students must also know the new exam pattern of CMAT 2021. The exam’s total duration will be 3 hours / 3.5 hours for those who select the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Optional section. Each question will carry 4 marks, and incorrect questions will lead to a negative marking of 1 mark. There will be 100 questions, and the total marks of the paper will be 400 marks. The sections that will be asked in the exam will be Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is the national level MBA entrance exam conducted by NTA, earlier held by AICTE, for admission to AICTE approved MBA / PGDM colleges in India.