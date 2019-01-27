CMAT 2019 tomorrow, follow these instructions

CMAT 2019: The Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT 2019) is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2019. The candidates who have not download the admit card can do it through the official website, ntacmat.nic.in.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the examinations for the Srinagar candidates have been rescheduled, the CMAT for the 187 candidates belonging to Srinagar region will be conducted on January 29, 2019.

The candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid admit card. Candidates need to carry an A4 sized coloured print out of it along with them in the exam hall.

CMAT 2019: Exams tomorrow, instructions to follow

Call letter: It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

Time management: It is very important for you to divide your time frame for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t ponder upon one question for a long time.

Online mock tests: Do not try to attempt any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. They are the best in giving you a detailed result of where you stand along with highlighting your strong and weak points. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

Advertising

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.