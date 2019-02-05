Toggle Menu
CMAT 2019 result to be declared today: How to check at ntacmat.nic.in

CMAT 2019 result: The result will be declared on ntagpat.nic.in. The exam was conducted on January 28, 2019. Over 60,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

CMAT 2019 result: Check at ntacmat.nic.in. (Representational image)

CMAT 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 on its official website — ntacmat.nic.in. The exam was conducted on January 28, 2019. This was the first time that the NTA had conducted the exam.

Talking to the indianexpress.com earlier, Vineet Joshi, director general (DG) NTA said, “The results of CMAT will be released on February 5, 2019. This year, around 60,000 candidates appeared for CMAT.”

NTA CMAT GPAT results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

