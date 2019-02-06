CMAT 2019 result declared, NTA website down

CMAT 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 on its official website, ntacmat.nic.in. While the result was expected to be declared on February 5, 2019, the result got delayed by a day and was released in the evening of February 6, 2019.

Minutes after the declaration of the result, the website of NTA crashed and starting flashing a glitch. Prima facia, it appears to be caused by some ‘technical issue’. A total of 60,000 candidates had appeared for the CMAT exam this year. NTA had earlier managed heavy traffic results including UGC NET and JEE Mains where, in the former, over 14 lakh students appeared.

CMAT 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the main website, ntacmat.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, clcik on the link ‘check cmat score’

Step 3: New page will open, select a log in option

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of their result for future reference. The exam was conducted on January 28 and then again on 29 as many students could not appear for the exam due to bad weather.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister had announced the entrance of India into the league of more scientific exams by the virtue of NTA.