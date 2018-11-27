CMAT 2019: Registration date extended till December 7, apply at ntacmat.nic.in

CMAT 2019: The online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) has been extended, which is scheduled to be closed on November 30, 2018. The candidates can apply till December 7 through the official website nta.ac.in.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examinations on January 28, and the admit card will be available for download from January 7, 2019. The results for both the examinations will be declared on February 10.

Eligibility criteria for CMAT 2019

Educational qualification:

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2018-19 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

CMAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Filling the online registration with basic details on the NTA website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: Fill up the application form with academic, profession and other details. Keep scanned copies of certificates ready

Step 3: Pay the application fee through net banking, debit/ credit card and cash deposit at SBI bank.

While filling the application form of CMAT 2019, the aspirant can choose exam date and as many as three test cities. They will be allotted test dates and exam centres on the first-come-first-serve basis and the allotment will solely depend on the availability of test slots in the choice of exam cities selected during the CMAT 2019 application procedure.

Application fees:

The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 1400 while the reserved category (SC/ ST/ OBC) have to shell out Rs 700.

About CMAT

CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted every year for admission in all management programmes. The duration of the computer-based online test is three hours and it is carried out in a single session. Candidate’s ability across various segments like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness are evaluated.

Over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others. `