CMAT 2019: Few hours left to register, apply at ntacmat.nic.in

CMAT 2019: The registration process for both the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is getting closed today – December 7, 2018. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held on January 28. Candidates can visit the official website, ntacmat.nic.in and apply. While the admit card will be available from January 7 onwards, the results will be declared on February 10, 2019.

NTA would be responsible for conducting CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019. Other competitive exams including NEET UG 2019 and JEE 2019 are also being conducted by NTA and the syllabus and criteria for the exams remain the same.

CMAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘fill application form box’, find your exam, that is, CMAT 2019 link and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: On the new window, apply for the online registration first, marked on the left-hand side by clicking ‘apply’

Step 5: Fill the details and register

Step 6: After registration, start applying the form which can be accessed on the right-hand side of the new window open (as described in steps till step 3)

Step 6: Pay the application fee through Net banking, Debit/ Credit Card, and Cash deposit at SBI Bank.

While filling the application form of CMAT 2019, the aspirant can choose exam date and as many as three test cities. They will be allotted test dates and exam centres on the first-come-first-serve basis and the allotment will solely depend on the availability of test slots in the choice of exam cities selected during the CMAT 2019 application procedure.