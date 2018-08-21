CMAT 2019: Registration from November 1, know how to apply

CMAT 2019: This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examinations on January 28, and the admit card is available to download from January 7, 2019 CMAT 2019: This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examinations on January 28, and the admit card is available to download from January 7, 2019

CMAT 2019: The registration process for both the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will commence on November 1 and will continue till November 30, 2018. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examinations on January 28, and the admit card will be available for download from January 7, 2019. The results for both the examinations will be declared on February 10.

Eligibility criteria for CMAT 2019

Educational qualification:

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2018-19 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 1400 while the reserved category (SC/ ST/ OBC) have to shell out Rs 700.

