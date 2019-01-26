CMAT 2019 for Srinagar candidates rescheduled, check new date

CMAT 2019: The National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2019) for the candidates belonging to Srinagar region. The examinations for the 187 candidates will be conducted on January 29, 2019, which was earlier scheduled on January 28, 2019. The centre details in Srinagar will be informed through email/ sms, as mentioned in the official release.

The agency is bound to reschedule the exam date due to the closing of Srinagar-Jammu Highway on account of snowfall. “Due to the closing of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on account of snowfall and landslides, the Common Management Admission Test, 2019 (CMAT-2019) is rescheduled to 29.01.2019 (09:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) only for affected candidates belonging to Srinagar (187 candidates of Srinagar region who were allotted Examination Centre in Jammu), on the request of the local Administration of Srinagar,” mentioned the official release.

“These Candidates will now have their Examination Centres in Srinagar on 29.01.2019 (09:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). The Centre details in Srinagar will be informed by 27.01.2019 through Email/SMS,” the NTA release read.

The NTA examinations is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2019. According to the official notification, no candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates need to carry an A4 sized oloured print out of it along with them in the exam hall.