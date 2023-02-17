scorecardresearch
K’tka CM announces free education in govt pre-university, degree colleges

CM Bommai announces free education in Govt Pre-University and Govt Degree Colleges to benefit 8 lakh students.
CM Bommai today announced the state govt’s decision to provide free education in govt pre-university and govt degree colleges. This announcement will benefit 8 lakh students. Aimed at enabling all children who graduate from high schools to continue their higher education, he announced free education in govt pre-university and govt degree colleges under ‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’, he added.

Information technology (IT) is being used extensively in the administration of the state, Bommai said, adding the security of the administrative system is of extreme priority.

“In this backdrop, 24X7 Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) with cyber experts incorporating modern technology will be established to ensure safety of government websites, online services and for data security,” Bommai said.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 15:39 IST
