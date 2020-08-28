Close to 6,000 get Maharashtra FYJC seats in ‘zero round’, first general merit list out on August 30

More than 1 lakh seats are available for FYJC admissions this year across 304 junior colleges, for which 98,946 students registered. Representational image/ file

The much-delayed admission process to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) here has finally taken off with 5,948 students confirming their seats in the “zero round” for in-house, minority and management quota seats by Thursday. Grievances to the provisional merit list were also addressed by Thursday, and the first general merit list will be declared on August 30.

More than 1 lakh seats are available for FYJC admissions this year across 304 junior colleges, for which 98,946 students registered. Of these, 73,687 students are eligible as they completed their online admission forms and “locked” them.

Officials said not all those who registered eventually confirmed (‘locked’) the forms, particularly those from the outskirts of the city or rural pockets, as they are unsure of travel during the COVID-19 crisis.

Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, said, “From Friday, we will carry out an audit of the remaining seats, and then the process for the first general merit list (Regular Round I), based on directions by the state government. On August 30, students can check their personal log-in for allotted colleges. College-wise merit list will also be displayed online.” Students will also be informed by SMS. They will have until 5 pm on September 3 to confirm admissions.

Between 5 pm and 8 pm on September 3, junior colleges will display the status of admitted students in Regular Round I. It is mandatory for students allotted their first-preference colleges to confirm admissions. Those failing to do so will be blocked for further regular rounds, and will only be considered during special rounds later.

