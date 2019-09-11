CLIx project of TISS bags another international award

Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx), a project at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) aimed to improve educational quality in Indian schools through the use of digital technologies, has won Open Education Awards for Excellence 2019 given by US-based Open Education Consortium. The project is being implemented by Centre for Education, Innovation and Action Research (CEIAR) of TISS in collaboration of Tata Trust and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The awards were announced by OEC on Monday and will be handed over to the winners in various categories in November 2019 in Milan, Italy. The winners were selected by the OE Awards Committee comprising 14 members across 10 countries to recognize truly exceptional work in ‘open education’ based on the demonstration of openness, access, high quality and innovation shown by the project’s work and vision.

CLIx is an innovative intervention with global relevance to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the public education systems in India. In March 2018, the project was awarded with UNESCO’s 2017 King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for Use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the field of Education.

These modules designed under the programe in Hindi, Telugu and English languageas have benefitted 428 schools across four states namely Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. As many as 60,326 students in Grades 8 and 9 have benefited from the modules with 3509 teachers have participated in Teacher Professional Development workshops. Also, 478 head teachers and 238 teacher educators have been part of the intervention.

Padma M Sarangapani, Project Director -CLIx and Chairperson, CEIAR said, “This award recognises the success of the CLIx collaborative ecosystem. Each of the partners has brought in a unique strength complimenting others. Our experience also shows the possibilities of mutual learning in a North-South collaboration.”

Eric Klopfer, Professor at MIT and a co-principal investigator at CLIx, said “This is a wonderful recognition. We were very intentional about making this project Open in many ways. Not only are the resources, products and technologies open, but we are also making the important process of collaboration and development open for others to build upon.”

The overarching goal of the project is to demonstrate quality at scale through meaningful use of new media and digital technologies in resource-constrained areas. CLIx offers open education resources for student learning with opportunities to construct knowledge through hands-on and active learning and enhances Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and English teaching through professional development for teachers through strong local partnerships.

The Open Education Consortium (OEC) is a non-profit, global, members-based network of institutions providing ‘open education’ and organizations. OEC provides advocacy and leadership around the advancement of open education globally and to build capacity to find, reuse, create and share Open Educational Resources (OER). Open education is a philosophy about unhindered production and distribution of knowledge.