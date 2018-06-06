Released! Download SBI Clerk admit card 2018 at sbi.co.in, exam details

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2018: The exam will be held this month SBI Clerk Admit Card 2018: The exam will be held this month

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2018: State Bank Of India has released the admit card for the clerk prelims examination 2018 today. The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The prelims were postponed last month and will now be conducted in June/ July. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website (sbi.co.in), as no hard copy of the admit card will be sent by post.

Selection will be based on the written examination (online preliminary and main examination) and nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently-abled persons. The exam for SBI Clerk was to take place in March/April 2018. The state-run bank did not give any reason for the postponement of the examination. The exam was held to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

SBI PO admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now click the tab ‘careers’, and then click on the PO admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open, enter all your credentials and press submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further use.

SBI clerk preliminary 2018: Exam scheme

The exam will be an objective based test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

