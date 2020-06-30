CLAT 2020 to be held on August 22

CLAT 2020 will be held on August 22 CLAT 2020 will be held on August 22

CLAT 2020: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) will be conducted on August 22. Those who have not applied yet can do so at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till July 10. CLAT was first announced to be held on May 10 which was postponed to May 24 and then on June 21.

Candidates will have to solve 150 questions in two hours. To pass CLAT, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks, for the reserved category the minimum marks are 35 per cent.

The exam is an entrance gateway for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses in law. Other undergraduate level law exams include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Pearson VUE conducts LSAT India, The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun, conducts ULSAT, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET.

In case, a student has any query, they can connect with the authorities at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or at 080-47162020. The telephone helpline will be functional from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days, as per the official notice.

