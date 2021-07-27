CLAT 2021 final answer key to be released today: How to check

The CLAT 2021 result will be announced tomorrow. Candidates can check the result as well as couneslling schedule on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2021 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test 2021 (CLAT) held on July 23, 2021. The provisional answer key was released on July 23 at 9 pm along with the portal to raise objections which was shut on July 24 at 9 pm.

The dates for the result announcement have also been released by the exam authority. The CLAT 2021 result will be announced tomorrow. The CLAT exam was held on July 23 in offline mode. Candidates can check the result as well as couneslling schedule on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The c​ounselling registration process will begin from July 29 by invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category. The counselling process will end on July 30 in which the candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2021 for UG and PG programmes can access the answer key on the official website of the Consortium- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

There are four different series of question booklets and students must check the question numbers from their own booklets with the master question booklet.

CLAT 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download

Candidates who score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.