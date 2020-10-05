CLAT result 2020 released, check counselling procedure

CLAT result 2020 available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Representational image/ file

CLAT result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has today released the result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) — both undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates can check their rank and download their score card. “Further, each candidate can check the category rank and other details through their individual login ids and can download their score card,” CLAT release mentioned.

The candidates can register for counselling, which will begin on October 6 at 9 am. “The counselling registration process will start at 9 am, instead of 12 noon on October 6,” the official notification mentioned.

CLAT result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: The result will be available

According to the notice, the list of candidates invited for counselling will be published by 9 am on October 6. Only the candidates whose names/ admit card numbers appear in the counselling list can participate in the registration process. An invite for counselling registration will be sent through SMS and email to the candidates. Candidates who do not complete the counselling registration process will not be considered for allotment of seat.

