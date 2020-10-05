CLAT result 2020 today: Here’s how to check marks

CLAT result 2020: Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

CLAT result 2020: The result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will be declared today. The Consortium of National Law Universities will publish the result of both undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test.

CLAT 2020 was originally scheduled in May but was postponed because of the pandemic and held in September. Because of Covid-19, the pen and paper-based exams were held in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted across 300 centres. The Consortium claims that this was the highest number of centers ever for CLAT. State-wise, the highest number of centres were set-up in Uttar Pradesh with 45 centres followed by Delhi which had 25 centres. This year, the number of questions was also reduced for the undergraduate entrance exam.



Those who clear the exam will have to register for counselling to take admission. The counselling schedule will be released soon. Due to the pandemic, the booking amount for a seat has been slashed to half. Now, students have to pay Rs 25,000 as a booking amount to save a seat which is allotted to them. This too will be adjustable towards the tuition fee.

