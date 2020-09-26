CLAT result 2020 date, answer key schedule announced

CLAT 2020 will be held on September 28 (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational image)

CLAT result 2020: Before the online exam of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 is held on September 28, the consortium of NLUs has released a post-exam calendar. As per the consortium, the result process will begin without any further delay. As the exam will be held on September 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm, the answer key will be released later on the same day, as per schedule.

This is being done to avoid any further delay for the law aspirants. The exam has been postponed several times due to coronavirus pandemic. Further, the rest of the colleges, as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will begin from November 1.

Since this will be a preliminary answer key, students will be given time till September 29 midnight to raise objections, if any. The objections should be sent along with proof and fee. In case an objection raised is accepted, it will be included in the final answer key and the result is based on it. As per schedule, the final answer key will be uploaded on October 3.

The final result will be declared on October 5 along with a merit list. Counselling will be done based on the merit list. Students are given a choice to select their college and course of choice in counselling and then based on merit and choice, seats are allotted. The counselling or admission process will begin from October 9 to 15. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50,000 as counselling fee for which a window will be given from October 6 to 7. This fee will be adjusted with the university fee.

