CLAT Result 2019: How to check at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT Result 2019: The result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), conducted for admission to LLM and five-year Integrated programme, will be declared today after 6:30 pm. The CLAT result 2019 will be available at the official website — clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. This year, the exam was organised by the Consortium of NLUs. The final answer key for CLAT 2019 exam released on June 8 and the result will be released today. The admissions in NLU and other law colleges will be based on CLAT score and rank.

Apart from the CLAT result, the first provisional seat allotment list based on merit-cum-preference will also be released today. Students who are allotted a seat in the first list will get time till June 19 to submit the counselling fee of Rs 50,000.

CLAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

The last date to lock allotted seats or exercise option for shifting against the next seat allotment ist is also June 19, 2019. The exam authority will publish the second provisional seat allotment list will be published on June 23, 2019.

Last year, nearly 54,000 candidates reportedly appeared for the CLAT 2018 in order to secure admission into one of the 19 national law colleges that are located across the country.

Last year, a plea challenged the “inconsistency and negligence” during the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). However, the Supreme Court of India had asked the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to bring certain measures or solutions to redress the complaints of law aspirants who have appeared for CLAT.