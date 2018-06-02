CLAT Result 2018: Ludhiana boy gets AIR 12

CLAT Result 2018: Vasu Aggarwal with his parents and sister Vasu Aggarwal with his parents and sister

CLAT Result 2018: Vasu Aggarwal (18), a student from Ludhiana secured All India Rank (AIR) 12 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), results for which were declared on Thursday. A resident of Model Gram on Pakhowal road in Ludhiana, Aggarwal said that although he completed his class 12 in non-medical stream, he did not want to go for engineering. He completed his schooling from Shivalik Doon School, Ludhiana and scored 91.6 per cent marks in Class 12 exams this year. In CLAT result, he has scored 144.25 out of 199 which were enough to get him an All India Rank 12.

“I opted for non-medical stream in Class 12 as I like maths, physics and chemistry. But being an engineer was never on my mind. After going through several career options, I decided to pursue law and started preparing for CLAT,” he said.

His father is in the business of interiors and furnishing and mother is a homemaker. “I never let the studies become a source of stress for me. I study till the level I enjoy it. Whenever I felt it was getting too much, I would take a break,” he said. “My role model to pursue law is the known Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan,” he said.

Aggarwal is now aiming admission at National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. “Since they call top 50 rank holders, I am expecting a call from them,” he said. Close to 60,000 candidates appeared for CLAT which is a common entrance exam for admission in 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admission in their undergraduate and postgraduate courses

