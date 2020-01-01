CLAT 2020 registrations open: How to apply for admission to law school

CLAT 2020: Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Representational image) CLAT 2020: Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Representational image)

CLAT registrations: The Consortium of National Law University has started the application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. The registration has commenced from January 1 and will continue till March 31. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT will be held on May 10.

Those who clear the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses in law schools including NLUs. The candidate shall fill his/her preference order for all 18 NLUs at the time of online application itself. No change shall be allowed in the preference once the form is submitted by the candidate.

CLAT 2020: Eligibility

There will be no upper age limit in CLAT 2020 for neither UG nor PG programmes. The candidates applying for UG should have cleared class 12 at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) and those applying for PG admissions should have an undergraduate degree in law.

CLAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘Register’ button at the bottom of log-in window

Step 4: Register using details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Submit the form

CLAT 2020: Fee

Application fee for CLAT is Rs 4,000 for those belonging to SC, ST and BPL category the same is Rs 3,500. The cost of previous years’ question papers is Rs 500.

CLAT 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will have 150 objective-type questions in the areas of English, current affairs, legal reasoning, quantitative techniques and logical reasoning. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for both UG and PG.

