CLAT postponed again, to be held on September 28

CLAT 2020: The date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) has been postponed again. The exam will now be held on September 28. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 7. CLAT was postponed on several occasions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The admit card for the CLAT will be released soon. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT is a two-hour long exam where candidates have to solve 150 questions. Those who score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to be pass in the exam and eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

Other undergraduate-level law entrance exams include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), LSAT India, ULSAT by UPES and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts UET. Due to the pandemic, the LSAT India has been moved online.

