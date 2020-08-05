CLAT postponed again, new dates not out yet

CLAT postponed indefinitely (Representational Image) CLAT postponed indefinitely (Representational Image)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 which was scheduled to be held on August 22 has been postponed till further notice. The exam has been postponed at least four times this year. This time, however, the dates of the exams are not yet announced. CLAT was first announced to be held on May 10 and has been postponed since then. The delay is being caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a two-hour exam where candidates are to solve 150 questions. Those go score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to be pass in the exam and eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

Last year, the CLAT was held on May 26 and the result was announced in June. The pandemic has postponed all the entrance exams and hence delayed the next academic session for students across streams.

After the announcement of the results, candidates will be ranked based on marks obtained in the exam. Each college will announce its cut-off. Those who match the cut-off or minimum requirement for an institute will have to appear for counseling.

Other undergraduate-level law entrance exams include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), LSAT India, ULSAT by UPES and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts UET. Due to the pandemic, the LSAT India has been moved online.

CLAT assesses candidates on subjects including English comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, elementary mathematics (numerical ability), legal aptitude, and logical reasoning.

