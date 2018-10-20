CLAT to be held in offline mode from 2019

At the meeting chaired by the VC of Nalsar, Prof Faizan Mustafa, the consortium agreed to set up a CLAT secretariat and a permanent website that would function throughout the year from its permanent office in Bengaluru At the meeting chaired by the VC of Nalsar, Prof Faizan Mustafa, the consortium agreed to set up a CLAT secretariat and a permanent website that would function throughout the year from its permanent office in Bengaluru

Taking into consideration the technical glitches experienced in the past years, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be conducted in offline mode from 2019. The decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) that took place in Hyderabad on Thursday. “The decision was taken in view of the technical glitches experienced in the past few years. From 2019, students will again have to appear in pen-paper mode,” mentioned the official release.

The consortium emphasised the need to create a question bank and to improve the quality of the paper. “To improve the quality of the question paper of CLAT, the consortium resolved to create a question bank to which experts from all the NLUs and other institutions would be asked to contribute,” read the press release. At the meeting chaired by NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Prof Faizan Mustafa, the consortium agreed to set up a CLAT secretariat and a permanent website that would function throughout the year from its permanent office in Bengaluru.

The CLAT will be conducted on May 12, 2019 by National Law University, Odisha. The entire schedule of the exam will be released soon. CLAT was held for the first time in 2008 and was taken by over 40,000 candidates. The test is conducted by India’s 19 National Law Universities by rotation.

