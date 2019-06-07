CLAT final answer key 2019 released: How to download

Toggle Menu
CLAT final answer key 2019: The final answer key for the CLAT 2019 is available at clat.ac.in. The result will be based on this answer key, while the result date is not declared yet but the same is expected in the ongoing month/

CLAT final answer key 2019 released: Download at clat.ac.in. (Representational image)

CLAT final answer key 2019: The Consortium of National Law University has released the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 for admission to five-year integrated law programme. Students who had appeared for the exam can download the same from the official website, clat.ac.in.

The CLAT 2019 was conducted on May 26, 2019. It is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the law institutes in India.

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CLAT final answer key 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the link of series you applied for
Step 5: A PDF will open, download

Earlier, a provisional answer key was released. This is a final answer key and no objections will be accepted on the same. The result will be created based on the final answer key only. There has not been any official declaration on the result date but the same is expected to release before end of June.

