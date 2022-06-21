CLAT Exam 2022 Latest News: Provisional answer key released

CLAT Exam 2022 Latest News and Updates: Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to national law schools. CLAT is an entry gate for admissions to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses offered by 22 participating NLUs and is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Currently, the undergraduate courses are offered by all 22 national law universities (NLUs), and postgraduate courses are offered at 19 NLUs. Apart from the NLUs, 61 other private affiliate colleges accept CLAT exam scores for admissions to law programmes. Some public organizations such as ONGC and BHEL use CLAT-PG scores for recruitment.

The exam takes place in a pen and paper format. The test spans a duration of 2 hours. The test for the undergraduate comprises 150 questions, whereas the one for the postgraduate consists of 120 questions. For every correct answer, one point is awarded and for every wrong answer, a marking of 0.25 is deducted. The questions are divided across 5 subjects, namely English language, and current affairs including general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

CLAT 2022 will be conducted on June 19, 2022 between 2 pm to 6 pm. The registration process for the exam began on January 1 and the closed on May 9. The provisional answer key was released on June 20.