CLAT, AILET, LSAT, AIBE: List of law entrance exams and their schedule

Law entrance exams 2019: Here are the lists of these exams and their tentative schedule.

Law entrance exams 2019: Like engineering and medical entrance examinations, students who aspire to study law can appear for various entrance examinations conducted every year. Besides CLAT where over one lakh students register, there are other entrance examinations like LSAT and AILET. Here are the lists of these exams and their tentative schedule.

CLAT 2019

Every year, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree law programmes. Last year, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies conducted the examinations on Sunday, May 13.

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong.

CLAT 2019: Last year schedule

Commencement of online application: January 1

Last day to apply online: March 31

Entrance examination: May 13

Result: May 31

LSAT

In collaboration with the US-based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC), the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India is held every year for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. There are over 80 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions.

LSAT 2019: Paper pattern

The exam will be divided into four sections— for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension— which will contain 24 question each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section. Most of the information you will require are available on the LSAT India website (pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia).



LSAT 2019: Last year schedule

Last date to apply- May 4, 2018 Exam date- May 20, 2018

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

All India Bar Examination, AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of law. It is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear AIBE exam.

Last year, the exam was conducted on June 10 to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE 2019: Last year schedule

Entrance examinations: June 10

Declaration of results: August 30. 2018.



AILET 2019

This year, the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) will be conducted on May 5, 2019. The exam will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm at various centres across India. The admission notice will be issued in the first week of January 2019 and the online application forms will be available at nludelhi.ac.in from the first week of January 2019.

Every year, AILET is held for admissions to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme, one-year LLM and PhD programmes.

AILET 2019: Important dates

Entrance Examination: May 5, 2019

Commencement of online application: First week of January

Delhi University Entrance Exam (DUET) 2018

The Delhi University conducted the entrance examinations every year for admissions to its Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses which includes courses on Law. Last year, the entrance examinations was conducted between June 17 to 26, and the admit card was released on June 15.

From last year, the university also started conducting online entrance examinations for admissions to postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.

DUET 2019: Last year schedule

Commencement of online registration process: May 15

Last date to apply online: June 7

Download of admit card: June 15

Examination: June 17 to 26.

