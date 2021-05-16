CLAT, AILET 2021: Latest update on exam dates and preparation guide for law entrance exams 

Candidates also are advised to practice the previous year papers of both CLAT and AILET. Photo: AglaSem

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) was scheduled to be held on June 13, but now it has been postponed until further notice. The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2021) is scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021. However, the decision on the postponement of the exam is still pending.

The second wave of COVID has proved to be catastrophic. In this scenario, most of the exams have been postponed. The CLAT and AILET 2021 shall also be held at the national level. The registration for AILET is open until May 20, 2021. The application form for CLAT can be submitted by June 15, 2021.

The release date for CLAT 2021 admit card has not been provided yet. However, the Consortium of NLUs will release it at least 2 weeks before the exam. On the other hand, AILET 2021 admit card is due to be issued on June 5, 2021. The release of admit card for both exams will defer if the exam dates are postponed.

While CLAT is held for admission in most of the National Law Universities (NLUs), AILET is only held for admission in NLU Delhi. Both the exams are held for admission in law admission, in BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM, etc programmes. Despite it all, to get the best result in CLAT 2021 and AILET 2021 candidates must remain persistent with the preparation.

Here is a preparation plan that will work effectively for both the national level law entrance exam:

As per the syllabus of CLAT 2021, the questions in CLAT 2021 UG will be asked from the English language, current affairs, including general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

In CLAT PG, the questions are from primary legal materials such as important court decisions in various fields of law, statutes, or regulations and from awareness of the legal, factual, and philosophical issues.

On the other hand, the syllabus of AILET 2021 is not prescribed by NLU Delhi. For AILET UG, candidates will need to answer questions from English, general knowledge, legal aptitude, reasoning, and elementary mathematics (numerical only).

For AILET PG aspirants, questions are from criminal law, constitutional law, the law of tort, jurisprudence, international law, etc.

Hence, by comparing both the CLAT UG, PG, and AILET UG, PG, we can observe that the questions are framed almost from the same areas.

Therefore, to prepare for AILET and CLAT 2021, candidates can use the same books. No need to stock up on books for CLAT 2021 and AILET separately if you are someone who is attempting both the exams. Just stock up on good books that will help you with both the exams.

The books that candidates can refer to for AILET and CLAT 2021 are – CLAT & AILET 2021 Chapter Wise Solved Papers 2008-2020 by Gautam Puri, Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal, Word Power Made Easy by Lewis Norman, A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal, Study Package for CLAT & LLB by AP Bhardwaj, Self-Study Guide for LLB Entrance Examination by Arihant Experts, etc.

Candidates also are advised to practice the previous year papers of both exams. CLAT previous year papers will help you understand the level of the exam, pattern, and the demand of the exam.

The same advice is applicable for AILET aspirants. They must practice the AILET previous year papers.

Both AILET and CLAT 2021 will be held for 150 marks and there will be a total of 150 questions in the exam. The marking scheme is also the same, which is, each question carries 1 mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Since both the law entrance exams are aimed at admission in the NLUs, their difficulty level is at par with each other. However, competition is fierce in CLAT. This is obviously because CLAT is for admission in 22 NLUs, therefore the candidature for this exam is more. AILET leads to admission at NLU Delhi only and hence the number of aspirants is less.