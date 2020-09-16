CLAT admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

CLAT 2020 admit card (Representational image)

CLAT admit card 2020: The consortium of national law universities has released the admit card for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 at its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After several postponements, the law college entrance exam will be held on September 28. Candidates will have to sign the admit card in front of the invigilator, as per the official notice.

CLAT is a two-hour long exam where candidates have to solve 150 questions. Those who score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to be pass in the exam and eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

Read | After reports of ‘paper leak’, NLSIU says integrity of exam unaffected

CLAT admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

Read | Best law colleges in India

“No clarifications or doubts relating to the questions of examination will be entertained during the examination. If you face any hardware or software problems with the computer system provided, please inform the same to the Invigilator for rectifying the problem immediately. In case the problem is not rectified within the reasonable time, you will be provided with another computer system. In such cases timer will be stopped automatically and resumes from same time in another computer system,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd