CLAT admit card 2019 to release on Monday, check how to download

CLAT admit card 2019: The Consortium of National Law University will upload the admit card or the hall ticket for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 on April 13 (Monday), 2019. Candidates who have applied for the national level entrance exam can download the same from the official website, clat.ac.in.

The exam for admission to law institutes including the National Law Universities (NLUs) is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, it was to be conducted on May 12, 2019 but the CLAT 2019 was postponed on the pretext of Lok Sabha elections.

CLAT admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, clat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CLAT 2019 admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Students need to download the admit card and take a print out. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.