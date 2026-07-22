CLAT 2027 to be held on December 6; syllabus and exam pattern unchanged

The Governing Body resolved that there will be no changes to the syllabus and pattern/sections of the UG and PG papers in CLAT 2027. (Image: representational)

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Wednesday announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The online application process for CLAT 2027 will begin on August 3, 2026, and remain open until October 31, 2026.

According to a notification available on its official website, the decision was taken at meetings of the Consortium’s Executive Committee and Governing Body held on July 18.

The Consortium also reaffirmed that there will be no changes to the syllabus, examination pattern, or sections for either the undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) CLAT 2027 papers. However, the CLAT 2027 Convenor and paper setters will consider and implement the recommendations of the CLAT Expert Committee on improving the quality and format of questions wherever feasible.