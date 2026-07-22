CLAT 2027 to be held on December 6; syllabus and exam pattern unchanged

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Wednesday announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The online application process for CLAT 2027 will begin on August 3, 2026, and remain open until October 31, 2026.
According to a notification available on its official website, the decision was taken at meetings of the Consortium’s Executive Committee and Governing Body held on July 18.
The Consortium also reaffirmed that there will be no changes to the syllabus, examination pattern, or sections for either the undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) CLAT 2027 papers. However, the CLAT 2027 Convenor and paper setters will consider and implement the recommendations of the CLAT Expert Committee on improving the quality and format of questions wherever feasible.
The decision was taken after the Governing Body considered the CLAT Expert Committee Report 2026 during its annual meeting on July 18.
To encourage wider consultation, the Consortium has decided to publish the Expert Committee Report on its official website and invite feedback from legal experts, students and the public. Suggestions can be submitted through an online feedback form until August 31, 2026.
The Consortium also said that the recommendations of the Expert Committee will undergo further deliberation before being considered for implementation in CLAT 2028. It noted that during a meeting convened by the President of the Consortium at the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, on May 17, 2026, it was resolved that the Office of the Chief Justice of India would constitute a committee to examine the recommendations further. The Governing Body will work in coordination with this committee while reviewing public feedback and preparing reforms for the 2028 examination.
The Consortium said detailed information regarding the admission process and CLAT 2027 will be notified separately in due course.
CLAT is the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities across the country. Its scores are also accepted by several private law schools and affiliated institutions.