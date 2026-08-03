CLAT 2027 registrations start today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; exam to be held on December 6

The Consortium of National Law Universities has opened the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 registration window today, on August 3. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the forthcoming CLAT 2027. The application process for the CLAT 2027 will be conducted online on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the announced registration schedule, candidates can register for the exam till October 31.
The CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be held on December 6 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm across the country. The exam will be conducted in an offline pen-and-paper format. Candidates preparing for the exam can check its syllabus and exam pattern on its official portal. It is a national-level entrance test conducted in India for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India.
Students planning to register for the exam are required to check its eligibility criteria before applying. If the candidates fail to meet any of the criteria set by the authority, their applications will be cancelled.
Candidates can check the following steps to submit their CLAT 2027 application before the prescribed deadline.
Step 1: Go to the official website of CLAT 2027 — consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2: Register yourself using your mobile number and email ID.
Step 3: Sign in to the above-mentioned portal using your registered mobile number or email.
Step 4: Fill in all the required personal and academic details
Step 5: Select the NLUs you wish to apply to in order.
Step 6: Upload all the required documents in the suggested format.
Step 7: Pay the application fee prescribed as per your category.
Step 8: Download the confirmation receipt for future reference.
The CLAT 2027 application fee for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, PWD, NRI, or OCI category is set at Rs 4,000, while candidates applying from the SC, ST, or BPL category are required to pay Rs 3,500.