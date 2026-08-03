CLAT 2027 registrations start today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; exam to be held on December 6

The last date to apply for the CLAT 2027 is October 31 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Consortium of National Law Universities has opened the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 registration window today, on August 3. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the forthcoming CLAT 2027. The application process for the CLAT 2027 will be conducted online on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the announced registration schedule, candidates can register for the exam till October 31.

The CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be held on December 6 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm across the country. The exam will be conducted in an offline pen-and-paper format. Candidates preparing for the exam can check its syllabus and exam pattern on its official portal. It is a national-level entrance test conducted in India for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India.