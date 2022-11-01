CLAT 2024 to be held in December 2023

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted in December 2023. The registration form will soon be made available at the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the official notification released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, CLAT 2024 will be conducted for admissions to the five year integrated BA, LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2024-2025. The entrance test will be conducted at the 22 participating National Law Universities (NLUs).

The CNLU also clarified that the law aspirants who could not secure a seat in their preferred college after CLAT 2022, can now reappear for CLAT 2023. “Candidates who were unsuccessful in securing admissions to their preferred institution through CLAT 2022, held in June 2022, are eligible to reappear for CLAT 2023 after completing a fresh registration,” the official notification stated.

Additionally, aspirants who are appearing for class 12 examinations in May 2023 are also eligible to apply for CLAT 2023.

Currently, the consortium is conducting the registration process for CLAT 2023, that is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. Interested candidates have time till November 13 to apply for CLAT 2023 exam. The entrance exam will only be conducted once for the academic year. “No additional, second, or any other CLAT examination shall be conducted for admissions in programmes commencing in the academic year 2023-2024,” the notification clarified.