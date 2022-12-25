CLAT 2023 Results: Grievance filing against final answer key, conduct of exam to start tomorrow

CLAT 2023 Results: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will tomorrow activate the link for grievance filing against final answer key as as well as the conduct of CLAT 2023. The link will be available at the official CLAT 2023 website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates should remember that the grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered.

CLAT 2023 Results: How to raise grievance against final answer key, conduct of exam

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT 2023 website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Login to your CLAT account by keying in the required credentials.

Step 3: Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button and then state the nature of your grievance.

Step 4: Describe your grievance in maximum 1000 characters.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents and then submit the declaration form. Finally, click the ‘Submit’ button.

According to the official schedule, the link will be activated at 9 am of December 26 and the process will conclude at 9 am on December 29, 2022.

“Candidates should remember that grievances against the final answer key may be raised only by candidates who have submitted objections as per the Consortium’s “Notification: Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” dated December 18, 2022,” an official CLAT 2023 notification stated.

This year, he final answer key and result was declared on December 22 for the exam that was held on December 18. The CLAT UG exam was assessed on 149 marks instead of 150 marks, as one question from the Quantitative Techniques section was withdrawn. Additionally, there were three modifications to the answer key at postgraduate level.