CLAT 2023 results: 7 from Karnataka score 99 percentile in UG test

The national-level law entrance exam, CLAT 2023, conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) announced the results on Friday afternoon. According to Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru and convenor for CLAT 2023, a ‘record number’ of candidates attended the examination this year. The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87 per cent.

According to the CLAT 2023 results provided by NLSIU, only two candidates — one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — secured 100 percentile in the examination. Meanwhile, one from Karnataka secured 99.97 percentile. Two candidates from Karnataka scored 99.96 percentile and one each from the state scored 99.95, 99.94, 99.93, and 99.92 percentile, respectively.

The entrance exam was conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and two Union Territories across India. A total of 93.6% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 undergraduate test, and 91.7% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 postgraduate test. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023, 56% are females, 44% are males, and 2 candidates are transgender.

The duration of the CLAT 2023 UG test was 120 minutes. The test had five sections, with a total of 150 questions. One question was withdrawn in the final answer key. Hence, the total number of questions was 149. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75.

On the other side, CLAT 2023 postgraduate test results showed that no candidate scored a 100 percentile. The topper comes from Chhattisgarh who got 99.99%. Meanwhile, one from Karnataka scored 99.91 percentile. CLAT 2023 PG had one section comprising 120 questions and the highest mark secured in 95.25.

Recently, NLSIU, Bengaluru had also stated that it will increase the seat intake for BA LLB (Hons) undergraduate programme for the academic year (AY) 2023-24 from 180 to 240 under its Inclusion and Expansion Plan introduced in 2021. Earlier, under the same plan, the university had increased the intake for the programme from 80 to 120 during the academic year 2020-21 and from 120 to 180 for the academic year 2022-23.

Similarly, for the LLM postgraduate programme, the student intake will be increased from 75 to 100 in AY 2023-24. The university previously increased the intake from 50 to 75 in AY 2022-23 under the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan. As part of the plan, the institute has set a goal to reach a projected size of over 2,200 students in its on-campus programmes by the academic year 2028-29. Meanwhile, commenting on the Economically Weaker Section quota (EWS), Krishnaswamy said that the university will be implementing the 10% EWS quota from 2024 onwards.