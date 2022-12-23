scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Live now

CLAT 2023 Result LIVE Updates: 2 students secure 100 percentile in CLAT UG

CLAT Exam Result 2023 Live Updates: One question was withdrawn from CLAT UG and three modifications were made in CLAT PG. Candidates can check the results at the official website— consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Agrima Srivastava
New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2022 1:15:37 pm
consortiumofnlus.ac.in, CLAT Result, CLAT 2023 Result, CLAT 2023 UG results, CLAT 2023 PG results, CLAT live updates, CLAT Live, CLAT 2023 live updates, CLAT 2023 Live Updates results, CLAT 2023 results live updatesCLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: The exam was conducted on December 18 (Express Photo/ Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

CLAT Result 2023 Live at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) today declared the results for CLAT 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results at the official website— consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The final answer key was declared on December 22 and exam was held on December 18. Out of 150 questions for CLAT UG, one question was withdrawn. The question was from the Quantitative Techniques section and the question number was 144. Hence, the evaluation for CLAT UG will be out of 149 marks instead of 150 marks.

There were three modifications to the answer key at postgraduate level. In question number 47, the correct answer is option A instead of B after evaluation. Similarly, in question number 71, the correct answer is B instead of C, and in question number 113 both options B and C are correct .

 

Live Blog

CLAT 2023 Results LIVE Updates: Results declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

13:14 (IST)23 Dec 2022
CLAT 2023 Result: No 100 percentile scores in PG result

No student managed to score 100 percentile in CLAT PG exam this year. Only one student from Chhattisgarh secured 99.99 percentile followed by another students from Haryana who scored 99.98 percentile

13:11 (IST)23 Dec 2022
CLAT Result 2023: Two male students top exam

Two male students have topped the law entrance exam with 100 percentile. The candidates are from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 4 candidates have scored 99.99 percentile and 99.98 percentile was scored by three students

13:07 (IST)23 Dec 2022
CLAT 2023 Result declared

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) has declared the CLAT 2023 result. The final answer key has also been released on the official website

consortiumofnlus.ac.in, CLAT Result, CLAT 2023 Result, CLAT 2023 UG results, CLAT 2023 PG results, CLAT live updates, CLAT Live, CLAT 2023 live updates, CLAT 2023 Live Updates results, CLAT 2023 results live updates CLAT 2023 Results LIVE Updates: The final answer key was declared on December 22. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative Image)

CLAT 2023 Results LIVE Updates: For CLAT UG question number 144 has been withdrawn. CLAT UG have been assessed for 149 marks. For CLAT PG there are three modifications in question numbers 47, 71 and 113.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:02:35 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close