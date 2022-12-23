CLAT 2023 Result LIVE Updates: 2 students secure 100 percentile in CLAT UG

CLAT Result 2023 Live at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) today declared the results for CLAT 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results at the official website— consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The final answer key was declared on December 22 and exam was held on December 18. Out of 150 questions for CLAT UG, one question was withdrawn. The question was from the Quantitative Techniques section and the question number was 144. Hence, the evaluation for CLAT UG will be out of 149 marks instead of 150 marks.

There were three modifications to the answer key at postgraduate level. In question number 47, the correct answer is option A instead of B after evaluation. Similarly, in question number 71, the correct answer is B instead of C, and in question number 113 both options B and C are correct .