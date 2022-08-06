scorecardresearch
CLAT 2023 registrations to begin on August 8; exam in December

CLAT 2022 will be held in offline mode on December 18. Candidates can fill out the online application form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 will begin on August 8. In the official notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs), it was told that the application process will start on August 8, 2022, Candidates can fill out the online application form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam will be held in offline mode on December 18, 2022. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear in the board examination are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.

In a first, the consortium had scheduled two tests in 2022. The first session was conducted in May. The consortium has also reduced the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for candidates from the unreserved category. For reserved category students, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.

 

