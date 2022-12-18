scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: Exam to begin at 2 pm; check exam analysis, answer key

CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the results will be announced during the last week of December at the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Agrima Srivastava
New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2022 11:05:12 am
consortiumofnlus.ac.in, CLAT, CLAT 2023, CLAT 2023 Live Updates, CLAT 2023 Live, CLAT 2023 provisional Answer key, CLAT Live, Common Law Admission Test, Consortium of NLUs, Consortium of National Law Universities, National Law University, CLAT 2023 answer key, CLAT 2023 exam, CLAT 2023 exam date, CLAT 2023 Live UpdatesCLAT 2023: The exam is being conducted for admissions to law programmes offered by 22 NLUs (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Graphics by Abhishek Mitra/ Representative Image)

CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will be conducting the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm. The test will be conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country.

After the exam concludes, the Consortium of NLUs will also release the provisional answer key today at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the given answer key from tomorrow i.e. December 19. The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the results will be announced during the last week of December.

CLAT is the national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. Recently, the Supreme Court directed the Consortium of NLUs to ensure that no differently-abled candidate is denied access to CLAT and all necessary facilities are in place.

Live Blog

CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: The admit cards for CLAT 2023 were released on December 6 at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

11:05 (IST)18 Dec 2022
Will there be negative marking in CLAT 2023?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

10:47 (IST)18 Dec 2022
CLAT 2023: Check exam pattern

The CLAT exam will be held for a duration of two hours. It will be for 150 marks and will have a total of 150 questions, one mark for each question. 

CLAT 2023 will have around 28 to 32 questions (roughly 20 per cent of the paper) for English language, 35-39 questions (around 25 per cent) for current affairs. Legal reasoning portion will have around 35 to 39 questions (around 25 per cent), logical reasoning will have around 28-32 questions (roughly 20 per cent of the paper) and 13-17 questions (roughly 10 per cent of the question paper) for quantitative techniques.

10:35 (IST)18 Dec 2022
When will the final answer key released?

The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the results will be announced in the last week of December at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

10:19 (IST)18 Dec 2022
CLAT 2023: Provisional answer key today

The Consortium of NLUs will release the provisional answer key today at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After that, candidates will be able to raise objections against the given answer key from tomorrow i.e. December 19. 

10:09 (IST)18 Dec 2022
'No differently-abled student should be denied access to CLAT exam'

The Supreme Court has directed the CNLU to ensure that no differently abled student is denied access to the CLAT examination and all necessary facilities are made available to the deserving candidates including a scribe to write the papers. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said no deserving student shall be stopped from getting scribe in the examination.

10:07 (IST)18 Dec 2022
CLAT 2023: Admit card available at website

Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2023 exam can download the admit cards for the law entrance test from the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

 

CLAT is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

The CLAT exam will be held for a duration of two hours. It will be for 150 marks and will have a total of 150 questions, one mark for each question.

