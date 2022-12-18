CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: Exam to begin at 2 pm; check exam analysis, answer key

CLAT 2023: The exam is being conducted for admissions to law programmes offered by 22 NLUs (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Graphics by Abhishek Mitra/ Representative Image)

CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will be conducting the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm. The test will be conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country.

After the exam concludes, the Consortium of NLUs will also release the provisional answer key today at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the given answer key from tomorrow i.e. December 19. The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the results will be announced during the last week of December.

CLAT is the national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. Recently, the Supreme Court directed the Consortium of NLUs to ensure that no differently-abled candidate is denied access to CLAT and all necessary facilities are in place.