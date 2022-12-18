CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: Exam to begin at 2 pm; check exam analysis, answer key

CLAT 2023 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will be conducting the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm. The test will be conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country.
After the exam concludes, the Consortium of NLUs will also release the provisional answer key today at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the given answer key from tomorrow i.e. December 19. The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the results will be announced during the last week of December.
CLAT is the national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. Recently, the Supreme Court directed the Consortium of NLUs to ensure that no differently-abled candidate is denied access to CLAT and all necessary facilities are in place.
Yes, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
The CLAT exam will be held for a duration of two hours. It will be for 150 marks and will have a total of 150 questions, one mark for each question.
CLAT 2023 will have around 28 to 32 questions (roughly 20 per cent of the paper) for English language, 35-39 questions (around 25 per cent) for current affairs. Legal reasoning portion will have around 35 to 39 questions (around 25 per cent), logical reasoning will have around 28-32 questions (roughly 20 per cent of the paper) and 13-17 questions (roughly 10 per cent of the question paper) for quantitative techniques.
The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the results will be announced in the last week of December at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of NLUs will release the provisional answer key today at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After that, candidates will be able to raise objections against the given answer key from tomorrow i.e. December 19.
The Supreme Court has directed the CNLU to ensure that no differently abled student is denied access to the CLAT examination and all necessary facilities are made available to the deserving candidates including a scribe to write the papers. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said no deserving student shall be stopped from getting scribe in the examination.
Read full report here
Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2023 exam can download the admit cards for the law entrance test from the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.