CLAT 2023: First seat allotment result declared; check details

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) today declared the first provisional seat allotment list for CLAT 2023. Candidates who registered for admissions counselling process can check their seat allotment result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2022 at 127 test centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. Final answer key for the same was released on December 22, 2022. A total of 240 students have been named in the list for bachelors programme at NLSIU, Bangalore, a top choice among students. There are around 29 colleges offering a degree in the five-year integrated law programme.

CLAT 2023: Steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Seat allotment Round 1 link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your credentials like login id and password

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidate who has been allotted a seat at any NLU has to choose any of the three options: Freeze, Float, or Exit to complete the allotment process

Freeze

Candidates who are fully satisfied and accept the seats allotted to them must click on the freeze option and pay the confirmation fees between January 18 and January 22. Candidates who choose the freeze option and pay the fee will not be considered in subsequent rounds of counselling.

Float

Candidates who are not satisfied with the seat allotted to them and wish of getting a higher preference NLU seat then they should choose the float option. In this case, the candidate can hold the seat allotted to them, and if they are allotted a higher preference NLU seat in a subsequent counselling round, they shall move to the more preferred NLU. Candidates after choosing the float option can pay the confirmation fee between January 18 and January 22.

Exit

Candidates who don’t want to accept the allotted seat and also do not want to participate in further rounds of the counselling process can choose the exit option. In this case the allocated seat will be reallocated and the candidate will not be offered a seat in any of the subsequent rounds.