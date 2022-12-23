scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

CLAT 2023 Final answer key released; how to download

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key: The final answer key has been released after considering all the representations received against the provisional answer key. 

clat 2023, clat final answer keycan check the final answer key at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Representative image)

CLAT 2023 Final answer key: Consortium of National Law Universities today released CLAT final answer key 2023. Candidates who appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check the final answer key at the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18 and the provisional answer key was released on the same day. Candidates were given time till December 20 to raise any challenge against the provisional answer key. 

CLAT 2023 Final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen, check the answer key, download

The final answer key has been released after considering all the representations received against the provisional answer key.  Candidates who score at least 40 percent marks are considered to pass the exam and are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

 

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 09:55:32 am
