Friday, Jan 27, 2023
CLAT 2023 Counselling: Second allotment list releasing today; how to check

CLAT 2023: The second seat allotment list will be released today, January 27. Candidates can check the second seat allotment in the official website of CLAT — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 counselling second allotment list releasing today, January 27, 2023.
CLAT 2023 Counselling: Second allotment list releasing today; how to check
CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling second allotment list today, January 27. Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment list on the official website of CLAT — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The last date for admission under the second admission list is January 31. Seat-allotted candidates will have the option to freeze, float or withdraw their seat from the counselling process. 

CLAT 2023: counselling second merit list: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Login into the CLAT 2023 counselling portal using your mobile number and password.

Step 3: CLAT 2023 second allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check your result and download it for future reference.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat as per NLU preferences will be required to pay a non-refundable confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 prior to selecting a ‘freeze’ or ‘float’ option before the deadline. If the candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, accepts it, and is not interested in participating in further rounds of seat allocation or counselling, they may ‘freeze’ the seat allocation. 

If the candidate has not been allotted their first preference of NLU and chooses to leave ‘open’ the possibility of getting a higher preference, they may choose the ‘float’ option. 

If a candidate does not want to participate any further in the counselling process, they may choose to ‘exit’ the admissions counselling process.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 10:41 IST
