CLAT 2023: Exam dates, paper pattern, sample papers, and more — all FAQs answered

CLAT or the Common Law Admission Test is a national level entrance test for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. CLAT is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, which covers admissions into law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Candidates can check the details on the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

When will UG CLAT 2023 be held?

The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18. This year, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

When will the CLAT 2023 results be declared?

The final answer key will be released on December 24, and the rank list will be released in the last week of December. The provisional answer key will be out on December 18. Admit cards for CLAT 2023 were released on December 6.

What is the paper pattern for CLAT 2023?

The CLAT exam will be held for a duration of two hours. It will be for 150 marks and will have a total of 150 questions, one mark for each question.

There will be around 28 to 32 questions (roughly 20 per cent of the paper) for English language, 35-39 questions (around 25 per cent) for current affairs. Legal reasoning portion will have around 35 to 39 questions (around 25 per cent), logical reasoning will have around 28-32 questions (roughly 20 per cent of the paper) and 13-17 questions (roughly 10 per cent of the question paper) for quantitative techniques.

Will there be negative marking in CLAT 2023?

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Advertisement

Will CLAT 2023 be conducted in online or offline mode?

The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted in offline mode this year.

Will there be a CLAT exam in May 2023?

The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted on December 18. There is no information yet regarding the CLAT exam being conducted in May 2023.

Who is eligible for CLAT 2023?

There is no upper age limit to apply for CLAT 2023. Candidates applying for CLAT must have secured the minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (class 12 or equivalent). For general, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO, OCI categories it should be 45 per cent and for SC, ST categories it should be 40 per cent. Candidates appearing for their qualifying marks this year were also eligible for the exam.

The exam is not open for foreign nationals.

Advertisement

What is the rule for a tie-breaker situation in CLAT 2023?

If more than one candidate secures an equal marks in CLAT 2023, the tie-breaker will be by the following procedure and order as under:

— Higher marks in the component/section on Legal Aptitude in the CLAT 2023 exam

— Higher age

— Computerised draw of lots

Is CLAT preparation material available on the official website?

The Consortium published various preparatory materials for the CLAT 2023, including:

— Guides to the question paper and sample questions

— Model question papers

— Instructional materials and exercises for each of the subjects that the CLAT 2023 comprises.

Candidates are advised to read newspapers and periodicals to stay abreast of news and current affairs, as well as develop their capacity to read and understand texts.